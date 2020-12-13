Chilean Prez calls for global goals towards carbon neutrality

Santiago, Dec 13 : Chilean President Sebastian Pinera has called for increased global efforts to combat climate change, setting “ambitious” goals to achieve carbon neutrality and move toward sustainable development.

During a speech at the Climate Ambition Summit via video link on Saturday, the President said that Chile has made “very significant progress” on a roadmap to help the country curb harmful emissions no later than 2025, reports Xinhua news agency.

This plan includes measures such as the total closure of coal power plants before 2040 as well as introducing electric vehicles for the entire public transportation system in the same year, in addition to the reforestation and protection of forests to achieve carbon neutrality before the year of 2050.

Pinera said that “when there is political will, multi-lateralism and collaboration between countries can be a powerful instrument to advance toward the inclusive and sustainable development of our planet”.

“The threat of global warming is real and imminent. Science has spoken out loud and clear. Citizens demand a change of course as a moral imperative.

“Technology provides us with the tools and common sense urges us to action,” he said.

The summit, which aims to make new commitments to tackling climate change and delivering on the Paris Agreement on climate change, was co-convened by the UN, the UK and France, and in partnership with Chile and Italy.

