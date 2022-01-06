China expresses hopes for early restoration of public order in Kazakhstan

Beijing: China has expressed hopes restoration of the public order and prompt stabilisation in rising unrest in Kazakhstan as the Central Asian nation witnessed massive unrest on Wednesday leading to the resignation of the cabinet, reported Xinhua.

“The Chinese side believes that what is going on now in Kazakhstan is an interior affair of the country. We are sure that the authorities will resolve the issue in a proper way,” Xinhua quoted Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin as saying on Thursday.

The spokesperson also emphasised that China and Kazakhstan have friendly relations and are strategic partners.

Wang reiterated that Beijing hopes for a speedy stabilisation of the situation in the country when asked to comment on a dispatch of the peacekeeping contingent of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to Kazakhstan.

It came after Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday sought help from a Russia-led security alliance of former Soviet states to quell the unrest in his country.

Tokayev sought military support from the six-member Collective Security Treaty Organization, reported NHK World.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who chairs the CSTO, revealed that the organization has decided to send peacekeeping forces to Kazakhstan for a limited period.

Kazakhstan witnessed large-scale protests for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday as thousands of people flooded streets against soaring liquefied petroleum gas prices, forcing the Central Asian country’s cabinet to resign.