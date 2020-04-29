China to hold its annual Parliament session from May 22

Beijing: China will hold its annual Parliament session from May 22, the state media reported on Wednesday.

The third session of the 13th National People’s Congress, which was to be held in early March, was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. It will now open in Beijing on May 22, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The decision was made at a regular session of the NPC Standing Committee, it said.

Source: PTI

