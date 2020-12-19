China is trying to keep entire world in its control: Ram Madhav

Hyderabad: BJP leader and India Foundation Director Ram Madhav today alleged that China was trying to control the entire world. He made these remarks while addressing a gathering at the awareness program held on the issue of dispute between India and China. Madhav attended the event as the Chief Guest. BJP MLC N. Ramchandra Rao also participated in the event.

Speaking on the occasion Madhav said that China was throwing challenges at India in two types. Citing that China, which is economically very strong, is trying to control the whole world, he said that countries like India should also develop economically like China to keep it at bay. He said that the central government was implementing programs like Aatm Nirbhar Bharat to encourage privatization and ensure the economic development of the country.

MLC Ramchandra Rao alleged that China was hatching several conspiracies against India in connivance with Pakistan. He also alleged that China was lobbying against india in several countries.

He said that China was constructing several projects in Srilanka and added that such constructions were a problematic issue to India. He further said that the political scene in Nepal was changing due to middleman role played by China. He claimed that all the countries from Indian Ocean were suffering a lot due to China.

He alleged that China was behaving in such a way due to its expansionist agenda. Rao felt that ban on Chinese apps had provided great opportunities to the youth of the country.

He claimed that no country of the worked was inclined to call China as a communist country. Making it clear that the country is not wanting any war with China, he alleged that the China was creating unrest on Indo-China borders. He warned that the BJP led central government would teach a befitting lesson to China if it continued its acts.