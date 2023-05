China issued over 60,000 visas since January: Chinese embassy spokesperson

New Delhi: The Chinese embassy and consulates have issued over 60,000 visas to Indian people travelling to China in the first five months of this year, a spokesperson of the Chinese mission said on Tuesday.

“In the first 5 months of this year, the Chinese Embassy and Consulates General have issued over 60000 visas to Indian people traveling to China for purposes of business, study, tourist, work, family reunion etc. Welcome to China,” Chinese embassy spokesperson Wang Xiaojian tweeted.

Also Read China launches spaceship with 3 astronauts to its space station

China had restricted travel by suspending visa and residence permits from March 2020, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March, it announced allowing foreign tourists into the country.