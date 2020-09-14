China launches new tech database to help fight COVID-19

By Minhaj Adnan Published: 14th September 2020 3:02 pm IST

Beijing: The Chinese government is compiling a database of technologies that can be used to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Science and Technology said in a post on Monday.

According to the post, officials have compiled a list of more than 2,000 “new technologies” and their providers, ranging from automatic temperature detection to diagnosis and hospital information systems, the South China morning Post (SCMP) newspaper reported.

The Ministry has planned to proliferate technology-based applications among hospitals and communities, which have been on the frontlines of the outbreak, as well as to companies which are now coping with the aftermath of a nearly two month-long lockdown.

READ:  Microsoft confirms Xbox Series X, Series S coming on Nov 10

An initial list of 283 technology products was published earlier this month, covering solutions for diagnosis and treatment of the virus, construction of hospital information systems, as well as delivery systems for necessary supplies and disinfection services, according to the post.

The efforts aim to “encourage adoption and application of new technologies in a compliant and effective manner” and support outbreak prevention and business resumption, the Ministry added.

The pooling of technologies into a single platform comes amid Chinese President Xi Jinping’s call for science and technology to provide “strong backing” in fighting the virus, the SCMP newspaper citen an article published in Qiushi magazine on Sunday.

READ:  109 fresh COVID cases take tally to 7,579 in Manipur

Positive progress has been made over the past month as China coordinated 12 state departments to devise treatment plans, carry out research into vaccines and construct epidemiology and viral pathology models, Xi wrote in the article.

As of Monday morning, the overall number of global coronavirus cases stood at 28,891,676, while the deaths have increased to 922,441, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 6,519,121 and 194,041 respectively.

India is currently in the second place in terms of cases at 4,754,356, while the country’s death toll stood at 78,586.

Source: IANS
Categories
Technology
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close