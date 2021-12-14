China: Man lifts sleeping ex’s eyelids to unlock app, steals 18L

A man in China has been sentenced to three and half years in prison after he allegedly robbed his girlfriend of lakhs of rupees. The man accessed her phone with her fingerprints and face ID, while she was asleep.

According to the report by The Times, the accused accessed his ex-girlfriend’s bank account through facial recognition, while she was asleep, by pulling up her eyelids, for identification.

The 28-year-old man was found guilty of robbing, about 18 lakh rupees. He unlocked her Huawei phone using her fingerprints and used facial recognition to access her account, all while she slumbered away.

The accused then changed the password to her account and transferred over 150000 Yuan. The man was reportedly addicted to gambling and was under a lot of debt which could potentially have been his motive.

Facial recognition techniques have been upgraded to not fall prey to hoaxes on most days but incidents like these caution humans not to blindly trust technology and to keep their eyes open while they are asleep.