China occupies over 38,000 Sq Km of Indian land

By Nihad Amani Published: 16th September 2020 7:10 am IST
India, China troops within shooting range at Spanggur Gap

New Delhi: 38,000 sq km of Indian territory was under Chinese occupation which included parts in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, reports the Times of India.

“Beijing disputes the international boundary between India and China. In the eastern sector, China claims approximately 90,000 sq km of Indian territory in the state of Arunachal Pradesh. Indian territory under the occupation of China in Ladakh is approximately 38,000 sq km,’’ junior foreign minister V Muraleedharan said in a parliament session.

Muraleedharan added that under the ‘Boundary Agreement’ signed between China and Pakistan on March 2, 1963, Pakistan illegally ceded 5,180 sq km of Indian territory in Kashmir to China.

READ:  Won't sell TikTok's algorithm to the US, says ByteDance

 “India’s consistent and principled position is that Arunachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are and shall be an integral part of India. This fact has been clearly conveyed to the Chinese side on several occasions,” the minister said.

Muraleedharan said the government was observing all developments taking place in Indian territories, including the ones under Pakistan’s illegal occupation. “We have consistently called upon Pakistan to immediately vacate all areas under its illegal and forcible occupation, and to put an end to human rights violations and cease from continued attempts to bring material change in these territories,’’ he said.

READ:  China-based company spying on at least 10,000 Indians: Report

The minister was replying to a query seeking to know what the government was doing to realise the 1994 Parliament resolution on PoK. “Government’s consistent and principled position, as also enunciated in the Parliament resolution adopted unanimously by both Houses on February 22, 1994, is that the entire Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are and shall be an integral part of India,’’ Muraleedharan said.

Categories
Top Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close