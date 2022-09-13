China raises alert level as typhoon Muifa approaches

Beijing: China’s national observatory on Tuesday upgraded the typhoon alert to the second highest as Muifa, the 12th of this year, is expected to make landfall in Zhejiang province on Wednesday.

Gale-force winds will lash coastal areas of Taiwan, Zhejiang, Fujian, Shanghai and Jiangsu from Tuesday to Wednesday afternoon, Xinhua news agency quoted the National Meteorological Centre as saying.

Over the next three days, heavy rain is expected to hit parts of Taiwan, Zhejiang, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Shandong and Liaoning, according to the forecast.

The Centre has advised the aforementioned regions to make emergency preparations for the typhoon and asked local residents to avoid travelling.

