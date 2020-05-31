China reports five new coronavirus cases

Beijing: China has reported five new coronavirus cases, including three asymptomatic infections, health officials said on Sunday.

There was no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 case reported in the country, China’s National Health Commission (NHC) said.

Of the five new coronavirus patients detected on Saturday, two were imported cases reported in Shandong Province.

The rest three patients were asymptomatic cases reported from the mainland, including one from the coronavirus epicentre Wuhan, the NHC said.

As of Saturday, there were a total of 389 asymptomatic cases, including 322 in Wuhan. All the asymptomatic patients were under medical observation.

Asymptomatic cases refer to people who are tested COVID-19 positive but develop no symptoms such as fever, cough or sore throat. However, they pose a risk of spreading the disease to others.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in China now stands at 83,001. The deadly virus has claimed 4,634 lives in the country so far.

While 78,304 patients have recovered, 63 are undergoing treatment in hospitals, the NHC said.

Source: PTI

