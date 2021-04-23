China says in communication with India to provide assistance to combat COVID-19 surge

Beijing: China on Friday said it firmly supports the Indian government and the people in their fight against the COVID-19 virus pandemic and is in communication with New Delhi on its offer to provide assistance to deal with the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

China on Thursday offered to provide the necessary support and assistance to India to deal with the sharp increase in the COVID-19 cases in the country.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing here that for the recently deteriorating epidemic situation in India we send our sincere sympathies.

The Chinese government and the people firmly support the Indian government and their people in their fight, he said responding to a question from the official Chinese media.

Based on the need of the Indian side, we stand ready to offer support and assistance.

“We are now holding communications with the Indian side,” he said.

We believe the Indian people will surely conquer the epidemic at an early date, he said.

The first COVID-19 case was reported in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019 and since then the deadly disease has become a pandemic that has affected more than 144,771,350 people and claimed over 3,072,614 lives worldwide.