15 Apr 2020, Wed
China says ‘seriously concerned’ by US freeze of WHO funds

Posted by Qayam Published: April 15, 2020, 2:12 pm IST
Beijing: China said Wednesday it was “seriously concerned” about the US decision to suspend funding for the World Health Organization, and urged Washington to fulfill its obligations during the coronavirus crisis.

“This US decision will weaken WHO’s capacities and undermine the international cooperation against the epidemic,” Chinese official Zhao Lijian told a regular press briefing, a day after US President Donald Trump accused the Geneva-based body of putting political correctness above life-saving measures.

Source: AFP

