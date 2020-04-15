China says ‘seriously concerned’ by US freeze of WHO funds

Beijing: China said Wednesday it was “seriously concerned” about the US decision to suspend funding for the World Health Organization, and urged Washington to fulfill its obligations during the coronavirus crisis.

“This US decision will weaken WHO’s capacities and undermine the international cooperation against the epidemic,” Chinese official Zhao Lijian told a regular press briefing, a day after US President Donald Trump accused the Geneva-based body of putting political correctness above life-saving measures.

Source: AFP

