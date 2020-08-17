China says will continue to work with India to properly manage differences

Beijing: China will continue to work with India to enhance political mutual trust, properly manage differences, strengthen practical cooperation and jointly uphold the big picture of bilateral relations, Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a press conference that growth of bilateral relations will benefit people of two countries and also add stability and positive energy to peace and prosperity of the region and the world.

He was asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks in which he had said that country’s territorial integrity is supreme and had talked about efforts to strengthen the military.

“We noted Prime Minister Modi’s remarks. As two neighbors and emerging major countries each with a population of over 1 billion, the growth of China-India relations will not only benefit our two countries and peoples, but also add stability and positive energy to peace and prosperity of the region and the world at large,” he said.

Zhao said mutual respect and support between China and India is the right path and serves the long-term interests of both countries.

“China will continue to work with India to enhance political mutual trust, properly manage differences, strengthen practical cooperation and jointly uphold the big picture of bilateral relations,” he said.

PM Modi had said in his Independence speech from the ramparts of Red Fort that Indian soldiers gave a befitting reply to those who tried to pose a challenge to the country’s sovereignty, from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to Line of Control (LoC).

“From LoC to LAC, whoever tried to raise their eyes towards the sovereignty of our country, our soldiers responded to it in the same manner,” he said.

He also made a reference to the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley in June this year.

“What our jawans can do, what the country can do, the world has seen in Ladakh,” he said.

The Prime Minister said India is united and committed to protecting its sovereignty. “India’s sovereignty is supreme for us,” he said.

India and China have been holding military and diplomatic talks for disengagement along LAC in Eastern Ladakh and de-escalation along border areas.

India said last week that it expects China to sincerely work with it towards the objective of complete disengagement and de-escalation and full restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas as agreed by the special representatives.

Source: ANI