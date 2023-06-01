China, Singapore to establish secure defence communication link

Singapore: Singapore and China on Thursday agreed to work towards establishing a secure defence telephone link between the two countries to allow high-level communications between the defence leaders, amidst Beijing’s aggressive actions in the strategic Indo-Pacific region.

Under a memorandum of understanding signed here, the defence establishments in both countries will work towards setting up a secure line for high-level communications between their respective defence leaders, Singapore’s Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said in a statement.

Such high-level open lines of communication are important for strengthening mutual understanding and trust, it said.

The MOU signing was witnessed by Singapore’s Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and China’s Defence Minister Gen. Li Shangfu, who is visiting Singapore for the first time.

Gen. Li is here from Thursday to Sunday and will attend the Shangri-La Dialogue, an annual defence summit, which is being held from Friday to Sunday.

As part of his visit, Gen Li co-chaired the second Singapore-China Defence Ministers’ Dialogue (DMD) with Dr Ng on Thursday.

Both the Defence Ministers’ Dialogue and the MOU are initiatives under the enhanced Agreement on Defence Exchanges and Security Cooperation signed in 2019.

Also Read US dental insurance giant hit by ransomware attack, data of 9 mn patients lost

The Shangri-La Dialogue is run by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).

At the Shangri-La Dialogue, those attending typically debate the region’s security challenges, engage in bilateral talks, and come up with fresh approaches together at the dialogue, said the IISS on its website.

The keynote address for this year’s conference will be delivered by Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the dialogue’s opening dinner on Friday.

Among the speakers at the dialogue are the United States Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and Ukraine’s Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov.

Austin is expected to speak at the first plenary session, titled United States’ leadership in the Indo-Pacific, on Saturday, while Reznikov will be among five speakers at a session, titled Managing Euro-Atlantic and Asia-Pacific Security, on Saturday.

China’s military has been behaving aggressively in the region where it is engaged in hotly contested territorial disputes in both the South China Sea and the East China Sea.

China claims sovereignty over all of the South China Sea. Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Brunei and Taiwan have counterclaims.

Beijing has also built up and militarised many of the islands and reefs it controls in the region. Both areas are stated to be rich in minerals, oil and other natural resources and are also vital to global trade.

Dr Ng will host the ministerial round tables at the dialogue on Saturday and Sunday.