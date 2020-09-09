China starts fresh build-up north of Pangong Lake

New Delhi: As India dominates south of Pangong Lake in Eastern Ladakh, China has started the fresh build-up at Finger area north of the Lake, sources said on Wednesday.

It started soon after the skirmish on the southern bank took place on September 7 where warning shots were fired by both sides.

The deployment of People’s Liberation Army troops has increased since Tuesday evening. They are also bringing in more materials and logistics items.

The troops from both sides are at a short-range from each other. “They are within clear visible range and Indian troops are keeping a close watch on the activities,” said a government source.

The Chinese continue to sit atop Finger 4 ridgeline. The north bank of the lake is divided into 8 fingers that are contested by both sides.

India claims that the Line of Actual Control at Finger 8 and had been holding on to area till Finger 4 but in a clear alteration of status quo the Chinese have been camping at Finger 4 and have set up fortifications between Finger 5 and 8.

The Indian Army has occupied crucial heights in areas around the south bank of Pangong Lake and the Chinese have made several attempts to take over Indian positions.

It has become the new friction point where Indian Army seems to be in an advantageous position.

The Indian Army has occupied heights that allow it to dominate the Chinese Moldo garrison and the Spangur Gap under Chinese control. Both Indian and China lay claim to some of these heights.

One of the most critical heights the Indian Army is manning is the Rechin La, which the Chinese are protesting against.

From here the Indian Army enjoys a vantage point not just over Chinese army military bases on the south bank of the Pangong Lake but can also be within the range of the Finger 4 area on the north of the lake on the opposite side.

India and China have been engaged in a standoff since May at the LAC in Eastern Ladakh. Despite several levels of dialogue, there has not been any breakthrough and the deadlock continues.

Source: IANS