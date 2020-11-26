China to further promote consumption upgrade

Beijing Nov 27 : China will further boost its consumption upgrade and maintain a stable market in 2021, according to the Ministry of Commerce (MOC).

The MOC called for a consumption upgrade in both urban and rural areas, the transformation of more cities into international consumption centers, and enhanced e-commerce development in rural areas.

The ministry said the consumption of goods and services, including automobiles, home appliances, imported goods and catering, should be promoted, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The country will promote the integration of traditional and new consumption, and will create a sound environment for consumption, the MOC said.

With the implementation of its consumption upgrade plan this year, China’s consumption market has seen sustained recovery and provided strong support for the domestic market and people’s livelihoods.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.