China to intensify crackdown on drunk driving before yr-end holidays

Beijing, Dec 24 : Chinese police will launch a national campaign against driving under the influence of alcohol as the New Year and Spring Festival holiday season approaches, police said on Thursday.

A tough stance against drunk driving will be maintained, said the traffic management division of the Ministry of Public Security, adding that traffic police nationwide will step up checks on streets prone to road accidents, reports Xinhua news agency.

China amended its Criminal Law to criminalize drunk driving in 2011.

The revised law stipulates that drunk driving constitutes a criminal offence, even if no road accidents or other serious consequences occur.

Harsh penalties for drunk driving have seen results.

As of December 15, the number of traffic accidents caused by driving under the influence of alcohol has decreased by 8 per cent year-on-year across the country, and the number of deaths resulting from drunk driving by 28 per cent.

