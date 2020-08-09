China’s entry into Iran will destabilise Middle East: Pompeo

By Sameer Updated: 9th August 2020 12:44 pm IST
US looking at banning TikTok, other Chinese apps: Pompeo

Washington: US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Saturday (local time) said that China’s entry into Iran will destabilise the Middle East.

“China’s entry into Iran will destabilise the Middle East. Iran remains the world’s largest state sponsor of terror, and to have access to weapons systems and commerce and money flowing from the Chinese Communist Party only compounds that risk for that region,” said Pompeo.

China’s aggression

He said that the tide is turning as the like-minded countries are coming together to counter China’s aggression.

“The tide is turning. All across the world, the threat from the Chinese Communist Party is becoming clearer and clearer, and nations that are like-minded are beginning to come together to rebalance, to push back against this, to protect our freedom and democracy,” Pompeo added.

Source: ANI
Categories
Top StoriesWorld
