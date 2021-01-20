China’s Jilin reports 46 new confirmed, 7 asymptomatic Covid-19 cases

By IANS|   Published: 20th January 2021 10:18 am IST
Changchun, Jan 20 : Northeast China’s Jilin Province reported on Tuesday 46 new confirmed Covid-19 cases and seven new asymptomatic infections, the provincial health commission said on Wednesday.

Of the new confirmed cases, 10 were reported in the provincial capital of Changchun and the other 36 in the city of Tonghua. The new confirmed cases include 34 that were previously reported as asymptomatic cases, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The new asymptomatic cases were all reported in Tonghua.

As of Tuesday, there were 267 confirmed locally transmitted cases and 61 asymptomatic infections in the province.

