China’s top 30 mobile game publishers rake in $2.16 bn in Dec 2020

Beijing, Jan 10 : The top 30 Chinese mobile game publishers raked in $2.16 billion worldwide in December last year, according to Sensor Tower, a mobile app data analysis firm.

The amount accounts for 29 per cent of the total revenue in the global mobile gaming market during the period, the firm said.

In 2020, the total sales revenue of the top 30 mobile gaming giants increased 45 per cent year on year, and in contrast, the total payment of mobile gamers in App Store and Google Play only grew 27.8 per cent year on year, reports Xinhua news agency.

The firm attributed the rapid expansion of these mobile game developers to their strategic understanding of the market and product innovation.

Tencent, NetEase, miHo Yo, Lilith Games and FunPlus are among the top five Chinese developers in the list, according to the Sensor Tower.

