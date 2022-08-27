Chinese bulldozers have arrived on Indian soil, BJP is silent: Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi, president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak out after media reports claimed that residents of Arunachal Pradesh’s Anjaw district had recorded videos of China’s PLA personnel and machinery carrying out construction work near Hadigara-Delta 6 in Chaglagam.

“Chinese bulldozers have arrived on our soil, and you (BJP) have remained silent on the matter.” These people are proud of their bulldozers; go get them from there… The government met with China 14-15 times. I’m telling you, a war with China could happen at any time… but I hope it doesn’t,” he remarked.

He also stated that China was planning a war with India.

“Will our PM saheb who is scared to even name China, tell us what this Chinese construction party is doing on our territory in Arunachal Pradesh?” Owaisi tweeted before the press meet.

In another tweet, he said Chinese ingress has been on for more than a couple of years in Ladakh. “And now we have these images from Arunachal. This calls for a special session of Parliament to discuss the state of our ties with China. Nothing less will suffice.”

According to India Today, the video was shot on August 11. Locals were allegedly “extremely disturbed” about Beijing’s interference. A resident of Shi Yomi district’s Mechukha village, which straddles India and China, voiced alarm over recent reports of China developing infrastructure along the LAC.