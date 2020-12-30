Chinese COVID vaccine found 79% effective in late stage trial

By Mansoor|   Published: 30th December 2020 5:16 pm IST
Beijing: A Chinese inactivated vaccine shows 79.34 percent efficacy against COVID-19, according to the interim results of the phase-3 clinical trials unveiled by its developer on Wednesday.

The inactivated vaccine has been developed by the Beijing Biological Products Institute Co., Ltd. under the China National Biotec Group (CNBG), which is affiliated to Sinopharm, Xinhua news agency reported.

After a two-dose inoculation procedure, the vaccine receivers all produced high titers of antibodies, and the seroconversion rate of neutralising antibodies reached 99.52 percent.

The results meet the requirements of technical standards of the World Health Organization and the standards stipulated by China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA).

The company has submitted an application to the Chinese regulator for conditional market approval.

Source: IANS

