Chinese embassy condemns Raja Singh statement on Coronavirus

Hyderabad: Chinese embassy in India has reacted sharply over the slogans of controversial MLA of BJP T. Raja Singh from the city. It condemned the statement of Singh who has given slogans “ Chinese Virus Go Back during the blackout program held in the state on April 5, 2020.

The Counselor of the Peoples Republic of China in India Leu Bing wrote a letter to Singh on the issue and told him that it was China which has told the world about the coronavirus. He also made it clear that the virus was not born in their country.

Raja Singh responded to the letter written by the Chinese Counselor and said that the US President Donald Trump also made similar remarks. He said that Trump had termed the virus as Chinese Virus in his numerous speeches made in recent times.

