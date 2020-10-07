Chinese exports face new bar with quality check for LED lights

New Delhi, Oct 7 : In what may turn out to be another hit on Chinese exports to India, the government has come up with quality control measures for imported LED lights.

This non-tariff barrier may severely impact not only Chinese exports, but also a large number of importers and Indian retailers, as China caters to a large share of the LED lights, largely used in every other household and building across the country, which makes a massive business for Indian electronics retailers.

As per an official notification, samples will be picked up on random basis from randomly selected consignments and will be sent to BIS recognised labs for testing.

“Further, for such consignments, clearance would be given by Customs to only those consignments where the randomly selected sample has complied with the requirements of standards for the defined parameters,” it said.

If the sample fails to meet the requirements of standard, the concerned consignments will be sent back or will be destroyed at the cost of the importer.

Amid the tensions in the border and volatile diplomatic relations, this is one among the series of measures by the Indian government in terms of imports, which would directly or indirectly impact China.

