Chinese mainland report 80 new Covid cases

Beijing, Jan 24 : The Chinese mainland has reported 80 new coronavirus cases, of which 65 were locally transmitted and 15 arrived from outside the mainland, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 29 were reported in Heilongjiang, 19 in Hebei, 12 in Jilin, three in Shanghai and two in Beijing, the Commission said in its daily report.

One suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai. No deaths related to the disease were reported on Saturday, said the commission.

By the end of Saturday, the mainland had reported 4,604 imported Covid-19 cases in total. Among them, 4,306 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 298 remained hospitalised.

No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

With the new cases, China’s overall infection tally has increased to 88,991, including 1,800 patients still receiving treatment, of whom 94 were in severe conditions.

A total of 82,556 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,635 died of the disease, according to the Commission.

