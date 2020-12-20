Chinese mainland reports 1 new locally transmitted Covid-19 case

Beijing, Dec 20 : China’s National Health Commission said on Sunday that it received reports of 23 newly confirmed Covid-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Saturday, one of which was locally transmitted in Liaoning.

Twenty-two cases were imported from outside the mainland, the commission said in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported on Saturday, the Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 21 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Saturday.

By the end of Saturday, a total of 4,115 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 3,848 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 267 remained hospitalised. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on the mainland reached 86,829 by Saturday, including 309 patients still receiving treatment.

A total of 81,886 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,634 had died of the virus, according to the report.

There were four suspected Covid-19 cases on the mainland as of Saturday, and 6,596 close contacts remained under medical observation.

