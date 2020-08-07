Chinese mainland reports 10 new imported Covid-19 cases

Posted By News Desk 1 Published: 7th August 2020 7:34 am IST
Chinese mainland reports 10 new imported Covid-19 cases

Beijing, Aug 7 : The Chinese mainland reported 10 new imported Covid-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 2,120, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

Of the new imported cases, seven were reported in Shanghai and one each in the provinces of Liaoning, Jiangsu and Sichuan, the commission said in its daily report, Xinhua reported.

Among all the imported cases, 2,014 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 106 remained hospitalized, with one in severe condition, the commission said, adding that no deaths had been reported from the imported cases.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close