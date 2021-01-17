Chinese mainland reports 109 new Covid-19 cases

Beijing, Jan 17 : The Chinese mainland has reported 109 new Covid-19 cases, of which 96 were locally transmitted and the rest 13 arrived from outside, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 72 were reported in Hebei, 12 in Heilongjiang, 10 in Jilin, and two in Beijing, the Commission said in its daily report.

A new suspected case arriving in Shanghai from outside the mainland was reported Saturday, Xinhua news gency reported.

By the end of Saturday, a total of 4,502 imported cases had been reported on the mainland.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on the mainland has so reached 88,227, including 1,205 patients still receiving treatment, 42 of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 82,387 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,635 died of the disease, according to the Commission.

