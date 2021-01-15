Chinese mainland reports 144 new Covid-19 cases

Beijing, Jan 15 : The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 144 new Covid-19 cases, of which 135 were locally transmitted and the rest nine arrived from outside, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 90 were reported in Hebei, 43 in Heilongjiang, and one each in Guangxi and Shaanxi, the commission said in its daily report.

No new deaths due to the disease were registered, and one suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai, reports Xinhua news agency.

By the end of Thursday, a total of 4,474 imported cases had been reported on the mainland.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on the mainland has so far reached 87,988.

A total of 82,352 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,635 have died of the disease, according to the commission.

Thursday also saw 66 asymptomatic cases newly reported, of whom 11 arrived from outside the mainland.

