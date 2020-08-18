Chinese mainland reports 22 new imported Covid-19 cases

Beijing, Aug 18 : The Chinese mainland reported 22 new imported Covid-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 2,322, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

Of the new imported cases, 14 were reported in Shanghai, three in Jiangsu, two each in Tianjin and Shaanxi, and one in Guangdong, the commission said, Xinhua reported.

Among all the imported cases, 2,109 patients had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 213 remained hospitalised, with no one in severe condition, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

