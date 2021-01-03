Chinese mainland reports 24 new Covid-19 cases

Beijing, Jan 3 : China’s National Health Commission said on Sunday that it received the reports of 24 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on the mainland, including eight locally transmitted infections.

Four locally transmitted cases were reported in Heilongjiang province, two in Liaoning province and one each in Beijing and Hebei, Xinhua news agency quoted the Commission as saying in its daily report.

The 16 other cases were imposted, according to the Commission.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported.

A total of 12 patients were discharged from hospitals on Saturday.

By the end of the day, a total of 4,303 imported cases had been reported on the mainland.

Among them, 4,024 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 279 remained hospitalised. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed cases on the mainland reached 87,117, including 395 patients still receiving treatment.

A total of 82,088 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,634 had died of the virus, according to the report.

There was one suspected Covid-19 case on the mainland as of Saturday.

Saturday also saw eight newly reported asymptomatic cases on the mainland.

On the same day, five asymptomatic case was re-categorised as confirmed one.

A total of 269 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, of which 225 were imported ones, the commission said.

