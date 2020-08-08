Chinese mainland reports 31 new COVID-19 cass

Beijing, Aug 8 : At least 31 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the Chinese mainland in the last 24 hours, taking the total caseload in the country to 84,596, health authorities said on Saturday.

Of the 31 new cases, 25 were locally-transmitted and all reported in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Xinhua news agency quoted the National Health Commission as saying.

On Friday, six new imported cases were also reported — two in Shanghai and one each in the provinces of Zhejiang, Shandong, Hubei and Guangdong.

So far, a total of 2,126 imported cases have been reported on the mainland.

According to the commission, 14 new asymptomatic cases, including six from outside the mainland, were reported, and no asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed ones.

The country’s death toll stood at 4,634.

Source: IANS

