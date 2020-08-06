Chinese mainland reports 37 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

No deaths related to the disease or new suspected COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday

Beijing: Chinese health authority said on Thursday that it received reports of 37 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, including 30 locally transmitted.

Of the locally-transmitted cases, 27 were reported in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and three in Liaoning Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report, Xinhua reported.

No deaths related to the disease or new suspected COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday, the commission said.

