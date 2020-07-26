Chinese mainland reports 46 new confirmed Covid-19 cases

Beijing: Chinese health authority said on Sunday that it received reports of 46 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Chinese mainland on Saturday, 35 of which were domestically transmitted.

Of the domestically transmitted cases, 22 were reported in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and 13 were in Liaoning Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report, Xinhua reported.

No deaths related to the disease were reported Saturday, the commission said.

On Saturday, 19 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, and two new suspected cases were reported.

As of Saturday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 83,830, including 288 patients who were still being treated, with 18 in severe condition.

Altogether 78,908 people had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease, the commission said.

Eleven new imported cases were reported on Saturday, of which five were reported in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, three in Guangdong Province, and one in Tianjin, Fujian and Shandong each.

By the end of Saturday, a total of 2,045 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of the cases, 1,963 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 82 remained hospitalized with two in severe condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

There were still three suspected Covid-19 cases, the commission said.

According to the commission, 11,762 close contacts were still under medical observation after 673 people were discharged from medical observation on Saturday.

Also on Saturday, 68 new asymptomatic cases, including eight from outside the mainland, were reported and 17 asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

The commission said 292 asymptomatic cases, including 91 from outside the mainland, were still under medical observation.

