Chinese mainland reports 55 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases

Beijing, Jan 27 : The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 75 newly confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 55 locally transmitted and 20 arriving from outside the mainland, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 29 were reported in Heilongjiang, 14 in Jilin, seven in Hebei, four in Beijing and one in Shanghai, the commission said in its daily report.

One suspected case was newly reported in Shaanxi. No deaths related to the disease were reported on Tuesday, the Xinhua news agency reported.

