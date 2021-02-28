Chinese mainland reports 6 new imported Covid cases

By IANS|   Updated: 28th February 2021 10:37 am IST
Beijing, Feb 28 : The Chinese mainland reported six new imported Covid-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 4,990, the National Health Commission said in its daily report om Sunday.

Of the new imported cases, two each were reported in Fujian and Yunnan, and one each in Tianjin and Guangdong, Xinhua news agency reported citing the Health Commission.

Among all the imported cases, 4,828 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 162 remained hospitalised, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

