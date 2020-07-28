Chinese mainland reports 68 new confirmed Covid-19 cases

Chinese mainland reports 68 new confirmed Covid-19 cases

Beijing, July 28 : Chinese health authority said on Tuesday that it received reports of 68 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Chinese mainland on Monday, including four imported cases and 64 locally-transmitted ones.

Fifty-seven of the 64 locally-transmitted cases were reported in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, six in Liaoning Province, and one in Beijing Municipality, the National Health Commission said in its daily report, Xinhua reported.

No deaths related to the disease or new suspected Covid-19 cases were reported on Monday.

