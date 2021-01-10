Chinese mainland reports 69 new Covid-19 cases

Beijing, Jan 10 : The Chinese mainland has reported 69 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, of which 48 were locally transmitted and the 21 others arrived from outside, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 46 were reported in Hebei province and one each in Beijing and Liaoning, the Commission said in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported, said the commission, adding that 16 patients were discharged from hospitals on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

By the end of Saturday, a total of 4,412 imported cases had been reported on the mainland.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on the mainland has increased to 87,433, while 4,634 have died of the disease so far, according to the commission.

