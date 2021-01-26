Chinese mainland reports 69 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases

By IANS|   Updated: 26th January 2021 7:58 am IST
Chinese mainland reports 69 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases

Beijing, Jan 26 : The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 82 newly confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 69 locally transmitted and 13 arriving from outside the mainland, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 53 were reported in Heilongjiang, seven in Jilin, five in Hebei, and two each in Beijing and Shanghai, the commission said in its daily report, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Three suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were newly reported in Shanghai. One death related to the disease was reported in Jilin on Monday, said the commission.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Guterres hopes dialogue can dial down Sino-Indian border tensions
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Updated: 26th January 2021 7:58 am IST
Back to top button