Chinese mainland reports 8 new imported Covid-19 cases

Beijing, Nov 16 : The Chinese mainland reported eight new imported Covid-19 cases Sunday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 3,701, the National Health Commission said Monday.

Of the new imported cases, three were reported in Sichuan, two in Guangdong, and one each in Shanxi, Jiangsu and Shaanxi, the commission said in its daily report.

Among all the imported cases, 3,348 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 353 remained hospitalised, the Xinhua news agency reported.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.