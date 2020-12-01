Chinese mainland reports 8 new imported Covid cases

Beijing, Dec 1 : The Chinese mainland reported eight new imported Covid-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 3,866.

Two new imported cases were respectively reported in Shanghai, Fujian and Sichuan, and one each in Beijing and Shaanxi, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday, Xinhua reported.

A total of 3,621 imported cases had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 245 remained hospitalised, including three in severe conditions, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported among imported cases.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.