Chinese mainland reports 93 new locally transmitted Covid cases

By IANS|   Published: 18th January 2021 8:01 am IST
Chinese mainland reports 93 new locally transmitted Covid cases

Beijing, Jan 18 : The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 109 newly confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 93 locally transmitted cases and 16 arriving from outside the mainland, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

Out of the locally transmitted cases, 54 were reported in Hebei, 30 in Jilin, seven in Heilongjiang, and two in Beijing, Xinhua news agency reported citing the health commission.

Two new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai on Sunday, said the commission, adding that no deaths related to the disease were reported.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Germany records highest daily death toll since start of Covid-19
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 18th January 2021 8:01 am IST
Back to top button