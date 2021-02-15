Chinese mainland reports eight new imported Covid cases

By IANS|   Published: 15th February 2021 9:12 am IST
Chinese mainland reports eight new imported Covid cases

Beijing, Feb 15 : The Chinese mainland reported eight new imported Covid-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 4,869, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Four imported cases were reported in Guangdong, and one each in Tianjin, Shanghai, Henan and Shaanxi, Xinhua news agency reported citing the health commission.

Of all the imported cases, 4,633 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery and 236 remained hospitalised, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

