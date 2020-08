Beijing, Aug 17 : No new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases were reported on Sunday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

A total of 22 confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported on Sunday, the commission said, Xinhua reported.

No new deaths related to the disease were reported on the Chinese mainland, it added.

