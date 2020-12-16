Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted Covid case

Beijing, Dec 16 : The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported no new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

A total of 12 imported Covid-19 cases were reported across the mainland on Tuesday, the commission said in its daily report, Xinhua reported.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shandong. No new deaths related to the disease were reported.

A total of nine Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery in the Chinese mainland on Tuesday.

By the end of Tuesday, a total of 4,061 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 3,795 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 266 remained hospitalised. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the mainland reached 86,770 by Tuesday, including 315 patients still receiving treatment.

A total of 81,821 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,634 had died of the virus, according to the report.

There were three suspected Covid-19 cases on the mainland as of Tuesday, and 6,898 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Source: IANS

