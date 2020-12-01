Chinese spacecraft to collect samples touches down on Moon

News Desk 1Published: 2nd December 2020 12:25 am IST
Chinese spacecraft to collect samples touches down on Moon

Beijing, Dec 1 : China’s Chang’e-5 mission, intended to bring back around 2 kg of lunar soil and rocks to the earth, touched down on the Moon on Tuesday.

Unlike the launch of the mission a week ago, the robotic mission’s landing was not covered live by Chinese TV channels and only after the touchdown, did they interrupt scheduled programming to flash the news, the BBC reported.

The probe, which descended on the volcanic Mons Rumker area in the Oceanus Procellarum region, could spend the next two days examining its surroundings and gathering up the samples with the help of its camera, spectrometer, radar, scoop and a drill.

READ:  SC says no to quota for in-service docs in super specialty medical courses for 2020-21

The lander will convey the samples to an orbiting vehicle that can bring them back.

According to the BBC, a similar feat was performed way back in 1976 by the Soviet Luna 24 mission, but it brought back just around 200 gm.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 2nd December 2020 12:25 am IST
Back to top button