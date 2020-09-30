Chinese teacher poisons 25 students, sentenced to death

Hong Kong: A kindergarten teacher was sentenced to death by a court in central China for poisoning 25 students and killing one.

After a dispute with a colleague, the teacher, Wang Yun, poisoned the porridge that was fed to the other instructor’s class for breakfast on March 27, 2019. She added nitrite to the porridge.

According to a ruling issued on Monday by the Jiaozuo Intermediate People’s Court in Henan Province, the teachers had a dispute over “student management questions”.

25 students who ate the porridge began vomiting. They were rushed to a hospital. One of them died while others fell ill.

The New York Times quoted the court’s ruling as stating “Wang Yun’s criminal motives are despicable, her viciousness is extremely deep, her criminal methods and plot are extremely bad, and the consequences are particularly serious, and she should be punished severely in accordance with the law.”

This was not the first incident when Wang had resorted to such a heinous act. She had also poisoned her husband by putting nitrite in 2017 after an argument. However, the husband survived after falling ill.