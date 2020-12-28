Chinese woman, 2 others held in instant loan apps fraud in TS

Medchal: Three persons, including a Chinese woman, were arrested in a case registered in Cyberabad pertaining to instant loan apps fraud, the police said on Sunday.

The accused include Parshuram Lahu Takve, his wife Liang TianTian (who is a Chinese national) and SK Aaqib, a student. One more person is said to be absconding. The company account with a private bank, with an amount of Rs1.42 crores, was also frozen.

According to the police, on 18th November 2020, a victim Bhumana Prasad from Uppal, Hyderabad had taken a loan amount of Rs.3,500/- from one App My Bank and within one week he paid it. Later he took a loan for Rs.4,500/- from the same Loan App and again he paid the amount.

Later when he verified his bank statement (at a nationalised bank) he found that an amount of Rs. 26,000/- was credited to his bank account from 14 different loan applications i.e., Bubble loan, Rupee Bazar, Ok cash, rupee factory, Paisa Loan, One hope, Cash bee, In Need, Snapit loan, cashalo, Piggy bank, Krazy Rupee, Real Rupee/Rupee Bear, Rupee Most without his request, for which he paid Rs.44,000/-(Approx.) to said loan apps.

But the said apps continuously crediting amounts to his account without his consent and harassing him to repay excess amounts.

In this way, the complainant was allegedly forced into debt trap by these microfinance loan apps and harassed him for repayment levying abnormal rate of interests. Complainant on enquiry came to know that they were running the non-banking finance businesses without valid licenses from RBI or concerned Government authorities and they are collecting the contact details and photos from the borrowers while sanctioning the loans, the police added.

After sanctioning the loans, they started and asking for repayment within 7 days period including a higher rate of interest example more than 50% without following the rules or regulations of RBI. If not paid within due date, they started harassment through tele-callers by threatening to defame his character in the society, the police said.

In the year 2013 the accused Parshuram Lahu Takve met Liang Tian Tian, a Chinese national and married her. She came to India on a dependent visa in the year 2016.

Mahesh M Bhagwat, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, along with P. Yadagiri, DCP Crimes and D.Srinivas, Addl. DCP Crimes, Sri. S. Harinath, Asst. Commissioner of Police K.V. Vijay Kumar, Inspector of Cyber Crimes investigated the matter.

Source: ANI