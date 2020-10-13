Chip made of cow dung reduces radiation from cell phones: BJP MP

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria on Monday launched a chip made of cow dung, claiming that it reduces radiation from mobile phones significantly.

“See, this is a radiation chip. You can keep it in your mobile. We have seen that if you keep this chip in your mobile, it reduces radiation significantly. If you want to avoid disease, then this is going to be used,” Kathiria said at the launch of a nationwide campaign ‘Kamdhenu Deepawali Abhiyan’ that aimed at promoting cow dung products.

The special chip, named Gausatva Kavach is manufactured by Rajkot-based Shrijee Gaushala. Set up in 2019, RKA comes under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying. It aims at conservation, protection and development of cows and their progeny.

#WATCH: Cow dung will protect everyone, it is anti-radiation… It's scientifically proven…This is a radiation chip that can be used in mobile phones to reduce radiation. It'll be safeguard against diseases: Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog Chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria (12.10.2020) pic.twitter.com/bgr9WZPUxK — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020

“More than 500 gaushalas are manufacturing such anti-radiation chips. They are available for Rs 50-100 each. One person is exporting such chips to the US, where it is sold at about $10 each,” Kathiria told Indian Express.

Further in his address, Kathiria also appealed to people to avoid using China-made diyas this Diwali, in order to boost ‘’Make in India” concept of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ‘swadeshi movement’’.

Kathiria represents the Rajkot constituency of Gujarat and is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He was a minister of state in Vajpayee ministry.