Chirag Paswan attacks Nitish, gives him time to sort things out

Patna, Jan 19 : Probably for the first time, Chirag Paswan on Tuesday attacked CM Nitish Kumar over the deteriorating law and order situation in Bihar.

Paswan was in Patna after news emerged that 27 of his party leaders had resigned from the primary membership of the party on Monday. They were reportedly not pleased with the leadership of Chirag Paswan.

“We have witnessed back to back murders and kidnapping at every place. The criminals are so fearless that they are killing even not-so-prominent people. People are running scared because of the crime. As Nitish Kumar is the CM and he is also holding the home ministry portfolio, it is his responsibility to maintain law and order in the state,” Paswan said.

While being critical of the CM, at the same time, Paswan gave some time to Nitish Kumar to sort things out.

“As per our party’s ideology, we used to give six months time to the ruling alliance in Bihar. My father did that every time a new government was formed in state, including in 2015 when the Mahagathbandhan formed the government in Bihar under the leadership of Nitish Kumar,” recalled Paswan.

